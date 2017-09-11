Software Update as a Mechanism for Resilience and Security: Proceedings of a Workshop

Software update is an important mechanism by which security changes and improvements are made in software, and this seemingly simple concept encompasses a wide variety of practices, mechanisms, policies, and technologies. To explore the landscape further, the Forum on Cyber Resilience hosted a workshop featuring invited speakers from government, the private sector, and academia. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xii
|Workshop Introduction
|1-6
|1 Policy Considerations: The Intersection of Public Values and Private Infrastructure
|7-13
|2 Technical Considerations for Secure Software Updates
|14-18
|3 Microsoft's Approach to Software Updates
|19-23
|4 Update Issues for Open Source Software
|24-29
|5 Cisco's Approach to Software Updates
|30-35
|6 Ensuring Robust Firmware Updates
|36-41
|7 Updates in the Consumer Electronics Industry
|42-46
|8 Software Updates in Automotive Electronic Control Units
|47-52
|9 The NIST Perspective on Software Updates
|53-58
|10 Protecting Consumers from Software Update Risks
|59-62
|11 Discussion
|63-65
|Afterword
|66-70
|Appendixes
|71-72
|Appendix A: Workshop Agenda and Participants List
|73-74
|Appendix B: Steering Committee Biographies
|75-77
|Appendix C: Speaker Biographies
|78-83
