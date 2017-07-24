TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 851: Proposed AASHTO LRFD Bridge Design Specifications for Light Rail Transit Loads provides proposed specifications for bridges carrying light rail transit loading, including those subjected to both light rail and highway traffic loading. The proposed specifications and design examples are based on comprehensive response monitoring of five bridges carrying light rail transit vehicles in Denver, Colorado, and analytical programs for investigating the behavior of light rail bridges, live loads and associated forces, rail–train–structure interaction, and load factor calibration to implement the Load and Resistance Factor Design (LRFD) method. A standard live load model generates uniform design outcomes for any transit agency. Load factors are calibrated, particularly for the strength and fatigue limit states of light rail bridges.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-1
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|2-5
|Chapter 2 - State of the Art Review
|6-20
|Chapter 3 - Research Program
|21-190
|Chapter 4 - LRFD Guide Specifications for Bridges Carrying Light Rail Transit Loads
|191-192
|Chapter 5 - Summary and Conclusions
|193-194
|References
|195-200
