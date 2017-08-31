 Skip to main content
Menu

Strategies to Advance Automated and Connected Vehicles

Read Online

View Cover

Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) has released Strategies to Advance Automated and Connected Vehicles: Briefing Document. It is intended for state, regional, and local agency and political decision makers who are framing public policy making for these transformational technologies. The briefing document makes the case for taking action in spite of uncertainties and presents 18 policy and planning strategies that may be useful in advancing societal goals.

The briefing document is based on NCHRP Research Report 845: Advancing Automated and Connected Vehicles: Policy and Planning Strategies for State and Local Transportation Agencies. The report assesses policy and planning strategies at the state, regional, and local levels that could influence private-sector automated vehicle (AV) and connected vehicle (CV) choices to positively affect societal goals. The report aims to assist agencies with exploring actions that might increase the likelihood that AV and CV technologies will have beneficial impacts on traffic crashes, congestion, pollution, land development, and mobility (particularly for older adults, youths under the age of 16, and individuals with disabilities).

Topics

Suggested Citation

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Strategies to Advance Automated and Connected Vehicles. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/24873.

Import this citation to:

Publication Info

30 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24873
Contents
Resources