TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) has released Strategies to Advance Automated and Connected Vehicles: Briefing Document. It is intended for state, regional, and local agency and political decision makers who are framing public policy making for these transformational technologies. The briefing document makes the case for taking action in spite of uncertainties and presents 18 policy and planning strategies that may be useful in advancing societal goals.
The briefing document is based on NCHRP Research Report 845: Advancing Automated and Connected Vehicles: Policy and Planning Strategies for State and Local Transportation Agencies. The report assesses policy and planning strategies at the state, regional, and local levels that could influence private-sector automated vehicle (AV) and connected vehicle (CV) choices to positively affect societal goals. The report aims to assist agencies with exploring actions that might increase the likelihood that AV and CV technologies will have beneficial impacts on traffic crashes, congestion, pollution, land development, and mobility (particularly for older adults, youths under the age of 16, and individuals with disabilities).
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Report Contents
|1-3
|Technology Context
|4-4
|How AVs and CVs Could Lead to Positive Societal Outcomes
|5-7
|Foundational Research: Social Welfare and Market Economics
|8-9
|High-Level Summaries of Policy and Planning Strategies
|10-11
|CONCLUSIONS
|12-13
|Enact Legislation to Legalize AV Testing
|14-15
|Modify Driver Training Standards and Curricula
|16-16
|Increase Public Awareness of Benefits and Risks
|17-17
|Subsidize Shared AV Use
|18-18
|Implement Transit Benefits for SAVs
|19-19
|Implement a Parking Cash-out Strategy
|20-20
|Implement Location-Efficient Mortgages
|21-21
|Implement Land Use Policies and Parking Requirements
|22-22
|Apply Road Use Pricing
|23-23
|Implement a No-fault Insurance Approach
|24-24
|Require Motorists to Carry More Insurance
|25-25
|Subsidize CVs
|26-26
|Invest in CV Infrastructure
|27-27
|Grant AVs and CVs Priority Access to Dedicated Lanes
|28-28
|Grant Signal Priority to CVs
|29-29
|Grant Parking Access to AVs and CVs
|30-30
|Implement New Contractual Mechanisms with Private-sector Providers
|31-32