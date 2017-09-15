The Gulf Research Program Annual Report 2016

Each year, the Gulf Research Program (GRP) produces an annual report to summarize how funds were used. These reports review accomplishments, highlight activities, and, over time, will assess metrics to determine how the program is progressing in accomplishing its goals. The 2016 annual report is the third report in this series.
The GRP is an independent, science-based program founded in 2013. Through grants, fellowships, and other activities, it seeks to enhance oil system safety and the protection of human health and the environment in the Gulf of Mexico region and other areas along the U.S. outer continental shelf with offshore oil and gas operations.
This report captures key developments and successes in 2016, as the GRP ramped up its grant offerings with five competitions for five different grant types: exploratory, synthesis, capacity building, research-practice, and research and development. The GRP continues to build on its past work and seeks to learn, think about, and plan for how and where it can have the greatest cumulative and lasting impacts.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-ii
|Contents
|1-2
|Who We Are
|3-3
|A Message from the Executive Director
|4-5
|Key Accomplishments in 2016
|6-7
|2016 Investments
|8-20
|Outreach, Engagement, and Collaboration
|21-21
|Program Initiatives
|22-24
|Financials
|25-25
|2016 Advisory Board Members
|26-26
|Summary of Grantees
|27-34
