Investigative Strategies for Lead-Source Attribution at Superfund Sites Associated with Mining Activities

The Superfund program of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was created in the 1980s to address human-health and environmental risks posed by abandoned or uncontrolled hazardous-waste sites. Identification of Superfund sites and their remediation is an expensive multistep process. As part of this process, EPA attempts to identify parties that are responsible for the contamination and thus financially responsible for remediation. Identification of potentially responsible parties is complicated because Superfund sites can have a long history of use and involve contaminants that can have many sources. Such is often the case for mining sites that involve metal contamination; metals occur naturally in the environment, they can be contaminants in the wastes generated at or released from the sites, and they can be used in consumer products, which can degrade and release the metals back to the environment.
This report examines the extent to which various sources contribute to environmental lead contamination at Superfund sites that are near lead-mining areas and focuses on sources that contribute to lead contamination at sites near the Southeast Missouri Lead Mining District. It recommends potential improvements in approaches used for assessing sources of lead contamination at or near Superfund sites.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xii
|Summary
|1-6
|1 Introduction
|7-12
|2 Sources of Lead Contamination
|13-27
|3 Environmental Dispersal of Lead
|28-46
|4 Investigative Strategies for Lead-Source Attribution
|47-88
|5 Implications for Southeast Missouri and Research Needs
|89-103
|Appendix A: Challenges to Obtaining Information about Lead Sources at Superfund Sites Associated with Lead-Mining Districts
|104-105
|Appendix B: Biographic Information on the Committee on Sources of Lead Contamination at or near Superfund Sites
|106-109
|Appendix C: Open Session Meeting Agendas
|110-112
The National Academies Press (NAP) has partnered with Copyright Clearance Center's Rightslink service to offer you a variety of options for reusing NAP content. Through Rightslink, you may request permission to reprint NAP content in another publication, course pack, secure website, or other media. Rightslink allows you to instantly obtain permission, pay related fees, and print a license directly from the NAP website. The complete terms and conditions of your reuse license can be found in the license agreement that will be made available to you during the online order process. To request permission through Rightslink you are required to create an account by filling out a simple online form. The following list describes license reuses offered by the National Academies Press (NAP) through Rightslink:
Click here to obtain permission for the above reuses. If you have questions or comments concerning the Rightslink service, please contact:
Rightslink Customer Care
Tel (toll free): 877/622-5543
Tel: 978/777-9929
E-mail: customercare@copyright.com
Web: http://www.rightslink.com
To request permission to distribute a PDF, please contact our Customer Service Department at 800-624-6242 for pricing.
To request permission to translate a book published by the National Academies Press or its imprint, the Joseph Henry Press, please click here to view more information.
Loading stats for Investigative Strategies for Lead-Source Attribution at Superfund Sites Associated with Mining Activities...