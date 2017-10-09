 Skip to main content
Menu

Impacts of Laws and Regulations on CV and AV Technology Introduction in Transit Operations

Read Online

View Cover

Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Web-Only Document 239: Impacts of Laws and Regulations on CV and AV Technology Introduction in Transit Operations explores the potential barriers imposed by operating policies, agency regulations, and governmental laws relative to the transit environment. Without adjustment, the combination of new technology with old rules could result in delays and restrictions to deployment, which may reduce the cumulative societal benefits of automated systems technology. This project presents a roadmap of activities to be performed by industry groups, legislatures, the federal government and others to facilitate automated roadway transit operations.

Topics

Suggested Citation

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Impacts of Laws and Regulations on CV and AV Technology Introduction in Transit Operations. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/24922.

Import this citation to:

Publication Info

119 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24922
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for Impacts of Laws and Regulations on CV and AV Technology Introduction in Transit Operations...