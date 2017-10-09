TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Web-Only Document 239: Impacts of Laws and Regulations on CV and AV Technology Introduction in Transit Operations explores the potential barriers imposed by operating policies, agency regulations, and governmental laws relative to the transit environment. Without adjustment, the combination of new technology with old rules could result in delays and restrictions to deployment, which may reduce the cumulative societal benefits of automated systems technology. This project presents a roadmap of activities to be performed by industry groups, legislatures, the federal government and others to facilitate automated roadway transit operations.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Introduction
|1-3
|Technology
|4-28
|Safety
|29-50
|Workforce
|51-57
|Operating Policies
|58-70
|Laws and Regulations
|71-89
|Implementation of Research Findings and Projects
|90-102
|Summary of Activities
|103-104
|References and Notes
|105-107
|Abbreviations, Acronyms, Initialisms, and Symbols
|108-110
