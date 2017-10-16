TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 514: Statewide and Megaregional Travel Forecasting Models: Freight and Passenger documents current practices and emerging trends with travel forecasting models. The report explores the motivation for and capabilities of statewide and megaregion models, options for extending them and challenges states face doing so, data requirements, how they are used and integrated with other models, institutional constraints, and emerging trends and methods. Several related issues were investigated as well, including performance monitoring, alternative forecasting approaches, and how states are addressing hot topics such as pricing and congestion, multi-state corridors, and new transportation modes.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|Summary
|Chapter One - Introduction
|Chapter Two - Rationale for Statewide Modeling
|Chapter Three - Survey of Existing Practice
|Chapter Four - Data Requirements for Statewide Modeling
|Chapter Five - New and Emerging Methods and Opportunities
|Chapter Six - Building a Statewide Model for State Needs
|Chapter Seven - Case Examples
|Chapter Eight -Conclusions
|Abbreviations and Acronyms
|References
|Appendix A - Survey Questionnaire
