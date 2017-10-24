 Skip to main content
Menu

Evolving Law on Airport Implications by Unmanned Aerial Systems

Read Online

View Cover

Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Legal Research Digest 32: Evolving Law on Airport Implications by Unmanned Aerial Systems provides guidance to enhance understanding of the basic legal and operational issues presented by civil unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and evaluates best practices for managing these issues. The digest covers background on UAS uses, applications, regulations, and definitions, leading to operations within the National Airspace System (NAS), the issues of federalism as it relates to local and state laws, tort law implications, operations at airports, and best practices for airport operators. Appendix B—Guidance and Policy Documents and Appendix I—Summary of Interviews and Poll Results are available online.

Topics

Suggested Citation

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Evolving Law on Airport Implications by Unmanned Aerial Systems. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/24932.

Import this citation to:

Publication Info

96 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24932
Contents
Resources

Links

Stats

Loading stats for Evolving Law on Airport Implications by Unmanned Aerial Systems...