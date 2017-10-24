TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Legal Research Digest 32: Evolving Law on Airport Implications by Unmanned Aerial Systems provides guidance to enhance understanding of the basic legal and operational issues presented by civil unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and evaluates best practices for managing these issues. The digest covers background on UAS uses, applications, regulations, and definitions, leading to operations within the National Airspace System (NAS), the issues of federalism as it relates to local and state laws, tort law implications, operations at airports, and best practices for airport operators. Appendix B—Guidance and Policy Documents and Appendix I—Summary of Interviews and Poll Results are available online.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|LEGAL RESEARCH DIGEST 32: EVOLVING LAW ON AIRPORT IMPLICATIONS BY UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS
|1-1
|CONTENTS
|2-2
|I. INTRODUCTION
|3-3
|II. FACTUAL BACKGROUND: CURRENT UAS DEVELOPMENT, USES, AND APPLICATIONS
|4-12
|III. UAS REGULATORY FRAMEWORK: LEGAL AUTHORITY TO FLY
|13-19
|IV. THE NATIONAL AIRSPACE SYSTEM
|20-32
|V. DRONE FEDERALISM AND PREEMPTION (GENERALLY)
|33-39
|VI. UAS AND TORT LAW: STATE POLICE POWERS
|40-44
|VII. UAS AND AIRPORTS
|45-55
|VIII. BEST PRACTICES
|56-58
|IX. INTERNATIONAL PERSPECTIVE
|59-61
|X. CONCLUSION
|62-63
|Appendix A Glossary of Terms
|64-67
|Appendix B Guidance and Policy Documents
|68-68
|Appendix C FAA Frequently Asked Questions:*General
|69-71
|Appendix D FAA Frequently Asked Questions: Airports, Airspace, and UAS Facility Maps
|72-74
|Appendix E Model UAS Ordinance*
|75-78
|Appendix F Sample UAS Insurance Application and Operator Report Form
|79-85
|Appendix G Sample Agreement for UAV Use
|86-88
|Appendix H Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority: Orders and Instructions
|89-92
|Appendix I Summary of Interviews and Poll Results
|93-100
