TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 859: Consequences of Delayed Maintenance of Highway Assets presents a process for quantifying the consequences of delayed maintenance of highway assets that considers the asset preservation policy, the maintenance and budget needs, and the analyses of delayed maintenance scenarios. This process considers delayed maintenance caused by the inability to meet the agency-defined application schedule or the unavailability of the funds required to perform all needed maintenance, and expresses the consequences in terms of asset condition and the costs to owners and road users. Detailed descriptions of the use of the proposed process to quantify the consequences of delayed maintenance for seven highway assets are available in appendices from the contractor’s final report:
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Summary
|1-2
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|3-5
|Chapter 2 - Framework for Quantifying Delayed Maintenance of Highway Assets
|6-18
|Chapter 3 - Procedures to Quantify Consequences of Delayed Maintenance of Highway Assets
|19-58
|Chapter 4 - Research Contributions and Suggestions
|59-66
|References
|67-70
|Appendices
|71-73
