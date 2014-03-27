TRB’s Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 164: Community Tools to Improve Transportation Options for Veterans, Military Service Members, and Their Families explores ways to enhance transportation options for veterans, military service members, and their families by building on the concepts of transportation coordination and mobility management.
The report provides guidance and tools to assess transportation needs of veterans, service members, and their families and ways to potentially improve public transit, specialized transportation, volunteer services, and other local transportation options needed to meet those needs.
The report includes foundational information on community transportation services and initiatives currently available for veterans, service members, and their families. The report is designed to guide users through an organized process to help improve transportation options, building on the framework of coordination.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-x
|Chapter 1 - Introduction: Why This Resource with Community Tools?
|1-8
|Chapter 2 - Current Transportation for Veterans and Service Members: What s There Now?
|9-18
|Chapter 3 - Leadership: Who s in Charge?
|19-27
|Chapter 4 - Outreach: Getting the Right People to the Table
|28-46
|Chapter 5 - Planning: What Do We Do Now?
|47-81
|Chapter 6 - Coordination and Mobility Management: Start with What You Have
|82-110
|Chapter 7 - Services: We re On the Road Now!
|111-131
|Chapter 8 - Business Practices: Let s Make a Deal
|132-166
|Chapter 9 - Communication: Can You Hear Me Now?
|167-179
|Chapter 10 - Evaluation: How Are We Doing?
|180-196
|References
|197-198
|Appendix A - Information on Transportation Needs of Veterans, Service Members, and Families, Based on Research Project s Phase 1
|199-209
