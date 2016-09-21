Beyond Compliance: Strengthening the Safety Culture of the Offshore Oil and Gas Industry summarizes recommendations to industry and regulators to strengthen and sustain the safety culture of the offshore oil and gas industry.
The committee that prepared the report addresses conceptual challenges in defining safety culture, and discusses the empirical support for the safety culture definition offered by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the nine characteristics or elements of a robust safety culture, methods for assessing company safety culture, and barriers to improving safety culture in the offshore industry.
The committee’s report also identifies topics on which further research is needed with respect to assessing, improving, and sustaining safety culture. Download the full report issued in May 2016 or a Report in Brief.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Beyond Compliance: Strengthening the Safety Culture of the Offshore Oil and Gas Industry
|1-5
|Foundations for Future Safety Efforts
|6-7
|Characteristics of a Strong Safety Culture
|8-11
|Recommended Actions to Improve Safety Culture
|12-16
|Overcoming the Challenges to Change
|17-28
|Assessment of Progress to Facilitate Improvement
|29-39
|The Safety Culture Journey
|40-41
