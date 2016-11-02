TRB’s National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Report 831: Civil Integrated Management (CIM) for Departments of Transportation, Volume 2: Research Report provides background material on collecting, organizing, and managing information in digital formats about a highway or other transportation construction project.
The term civil integrated management (CIM) has been adopted in recent years to encompass an assortment of practices and tools entailing collection, organization, and management of information in digital formats about highway or other transportation construction projects, Transportation agencies may realize significant benefits from increased adoption of these practices, which may be useful when managing an asset’s initial planning phase through its in-service maintenance.
Volume 1, Guidebook can be applied by transportation agencies seeking to explore or expand the use of CIM practices.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|1-2
|Chapter 2 - Literature Review
|3-11
|Chapter 3 - Research Objective
|12-12
|Chapter 4 - Methodology
|13-13
|Chapter 5 - CIM State of Practice at DOTs Agency and Project Surveys
|14-21
|Chapter 6 - CIM Case Studies
|22-55
|Chapter 7 - CIM Implementation Framework Formulation and Validation
|56-59
|Chapter 8 - Conclusion
|60-60
|References
|61-62
|Acronyms
|63-64
|Appendix A - Agency Survey Questionnaire
|65-72
|Appendix B - Project Survey Questionnaire
|73-80
|Appendix C - Interview Guide for Case Studies
|81-83
|Appendix D - Case Study Questions Format_V1
|84-87
|Appendix E - Validation Survey Questionnaire
|88-91
