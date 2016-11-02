The National Academies Press
800-624-6242
Menu

Civil Integrated Management (CIM) for Departments of Transportation, Volume 2: Research Report
View larger
  • Status: Final Book
  • Downloads: 457
Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB’s National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Report 831: Civil Integrated Management (CIM) for Departments of Transportation, Volume 2: Research Report provides background material on collecting, organizing, and managing information in digital formats about a highway or other transportation construction project.

The term civil integrated management (CIM) has been adopted in recent years to encompass an assortment of practices and tools entailing collection, organization, and management of information in digital formats about highway or other transportation construction projects, Transportation agencies may realize significant benefits from increased adoption of these practices, which may be useful when managing an asset’s initial planning phase through its in-service maintenance.

Volume 1, Guidebook can be applied by transportation agencies seeking to explore or expand the use of CIM practices.

Topics

Publication Info

153 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/23690
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for Civil Integrated Management (CIM) for Departments of Transportation, Volume 2: Research Report...