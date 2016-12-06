The National Academies Press
Development of Crash Modification Factors for Uncontrolled Pedestrian Crossing Treatments
TRB's National Cooperative Research Program (NCHRP) has released a pre-publication, non-edited version of Report 841: Development of Crash Modification Factors for Uncontrolled Pedestrian Crossing Treatments. The report quantifies the safety benefits of four types of pedestrian crossing treatments—rectangular rapid flashing beacons, pedestrian hybrid beacons, pedestrian refuge islands, and advance yield or STOP markings and signs—and presents a crash modification factor (CMF) for each treatment type. This information, which is suitable for inclusion in the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Highway Safety Manual, the U.S. Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA's) CMF Clearinghouse, and other guidance, will be valuable to transportation agencies in choosing the appropriate crossing treatment for uncontrolled pedestrian crossings.

DOI: 10.17226/24627
