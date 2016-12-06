TRB's National Cooperative Research Program (NCHRP) has released a pre-publication, non-edited version of Report 841: Development of Crash Modification Factors for Uncontrolled Pedestrian Crossing Treatments. The report quantifies the safety benefits of four types of pedestrian crossing treatments—rectangular rapid flashing beacons, pedestrian hybrid beacons, pedestrian refuge islands, and advance yield or STOP markings and signs—and presents a crash modification factor (CMF) for each treatment type. This information, which is suitable for inclusion in the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Highway Safety Manual, the U.S. Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA's) CMF Clearinghouse, and other guidance, will be valuable to transportation agencies in choosing the appropriate crossing treatment for uncontrolled pedestrian crossings.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Executive Summary
|1-2
|Chapter 1: Project Overview
|3-4
|Chapter 2: Literature Review
|5-11
|Chapter 3: Data Collection
|12-26
|Chapter 4: Data Analysis
|27-58
|Chapter 5: Summary and Conclusions
|59-64
|Chapter 6: Incorporation of Study Results into National Guidelines
|65-67
|References
|68-72
|Appendix A: Selected Treatment Types for Evaluation
|73-75
|Appendix B: Treatment and Comparison Site Examples of Pedestrian Count Summaries
|76-84
|Appendix C: Analysis of Charlotte Pedestrian Volumes to Determine Pedestrian Counting Procedure for NCHRP 17-56
|85-90
|Appendix D: Analysis of Charlotte Pedestrian Volumes to Determine Method for Adjusting Pedestrian Volume Counts
|91-95
|Appendix E: Safety Performance Functions for the Before-After Evaluation
|96-100
|Appendix F: Selection and Assessment of Model Form for Cross-Sectional Models
|101-104
|Appendix G: NCHRP 17-56 Database Creation and Data Entry Methodology Notes
|105-115
|Appendix H: Effects of Pedestrian Treatments at Unsignalized Crossings: A Summary of Available Research
|116-196
Loading stats for Development of Crash Modification Factors for Uncontrolled Pedestrian Crossing Treatments...