TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Report 820: Framework for a Pavement-Maintenance Database System provides a uniform format for collecting, reporting, and storing information on pavement-maintenance actions. The framework may facilitate usage of the data in cost-benefit analyses, evaluation of the effects of maintenance on pavement performance, selection of maintenance actions, and other related decisions.

Accompanying the report, are a DVD and a CD that can be downloaded as ISO images.

Volume 1: Framework is a DVD that contains the the Pavement-Maintenance Database (PMDb). VMware Player can be downloaded from the internet to run PMDb on a desktop or laptop. Instructions on how to download VMware Player and launch PMDb are provided in Appendix D. Please note that the ISO image for Volume 1 must be burned onto a DVD disc to function properly.

Volume 2: Sample Data is a CD that contains data collected from highway agencies to illustrate the use of PMDb. Instructions are provided in Appendix E.

Help on Burning an .ISO CD-ROM (Warning: This is a large file and may take some time to download using a high-speed connection.)

