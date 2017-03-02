TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 842: Mapping Heavy Vehicle Noise Source Heights for Highway Noise Analysis provides an analysis to determine height distributions and spectral content for heavy vehicle noise sources. The report also explores establishing and beginning the development of an extended heavy vehicle (truck and bus) noise source database for incorporation into traffic noise models, including future versions of the U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Transportation Noise Model (TNM) acoustical code.
Accompanying the report is Web-Only Document 225: Appendices to NCHRP Research Report 842.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Summary
|1-2
|Chapter 1 - Background
|3-6
|Chapter 2 - Research Approach
|7-16
|Chapter 3 - Findings and Applications
|17-77
|Chapter 4 - Conclusions and Suggested Research
|78-80
|References
|81-82
|Appendices
|83-85
