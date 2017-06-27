Engaging the Private Sector and Developing Partnerships to Advance Health and the Sustainable Development Goals: Proceedings of a Workshop Series

In September 2015, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted at the United Nations Development Summit to serve as a 15-year plan of action for all countries and people. The SDGs include 17 specific goals, and 169 associated targets that set out quantitative objectives across the social, economic, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development, all to be achieved by 2030. Health has been recognized as crucial for sustainable human development and an essential contributor to the economic growth of society. Beyond the goal to “ensure healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages,” many of the other SDGs include targets that are essential to address the environmental and social determinants of health.
Considering this context, the Forum on Public–Private Partnerships for Global Health and Safety convened a workshop series to examine potential opportunities to engage the private sector and develop partnerships to advance health and the SDGs. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop series.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-xviii
|1 Introduction
|1-4
|2 Health and Private-Sector Engagement in the Sustainable Development Goals
|5-20
|3 Public-Sector Strategies and Plans for Sustainable Development
|21-30
|4 Potential Strategies and Approaches for Private-Sector Engagement in the Sustainable Development Goals
|31-44
|5 The Enabling Environment for Effective Partnerships in GlobalHealth and the Sustainable Development Goals
|45-58
|6 Several Lessons from Developing and Implementing Health-Focused Partnerships
|59-70
|Appendix A PublicPrivate Partnerships for the Sustainable Development Goals
|71-96
|Appendix B Part I Workshop Agenda
|97-102
|Appendix C Part II Workshop Agenda
|103-110
|Appendix D Speaker Biographical Sketches
|111-130
