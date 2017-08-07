TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Synthesis 81: Food and Beverage and Retail Operators: The Costs of Doing Business at Airports explores ways to comprehend the complex airport terminal operating environment in order to understand and forecast operating costs and to judge the potential for success and profitability. The synthesis compiles practices of airports to improve the communication of cost data to better evaluate and make decisions based on the total cost of doing business at airports.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-3
|Chapter One - Introduction
|4-6
|Chapter Two - Survey Methodology
|7-14
|Chapter Three - Literature Review
|15-28
|Chapter Four - Case Examples
|29-44
|Chapter Five - Additional Considerations Relating to Costs and How Costs are Provided
|45-46
|Chapter Six - Conclusions and Suggestions for Further Research
|47-50
|Glossary
|51-53
|References
|54-54
|Bibliography
|55-56
|Appendix A - Survey Questionnaire
|57-62
|Appendix B - Sample Airport Documents, Tools, and Resources Checklist
|63-63
|Appendix C - San Francisco International Airport Terminal 3 Retail Marketplace RFP Pre-Proposal Meeting Presentation (2016)
|64-133
|Appendix D - Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport FY 2017 Schedule of Charges
|134-134
|Appendix E - Tampa International Airport Concessions Handbook
|135-135
|Appendix F - Denver International Airport Sample Concessions Agreement
|136-136
|Appendix G - Concessionaire Survey Questionnaire
|137-142
