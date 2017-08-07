 Skip to main content
Food and Beverage and Retail Operators: The Costs of Doing Business at Airports

TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Synthesis 81: Food and Beverage and Retail Operators: The Costs of Doing Business at Airports explores ways to comprehend the complex airport terminal operating environment in order to understand and forecast operating costs and to judge the potential for success and profitability. The synthesis compiles practices of airports to improve the communication of cost data to better evaluate and make decisions based on the total cost of doing business at airports.

Suggested Citation

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Food and Beverage and Retail Operators: The Costs of Doing Business at Airports. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/24849.

Publication Info

120 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24849
