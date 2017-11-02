TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Web-Only Document 34: Assessing Aircraft Noise Conditions Affecting Student Learning–Case Studies attempts to determine how the behaviors of students and teachers are affected by aircraft noise exposure. The report identifies metrics that define the level and characteristics of aircraft noise that impact student achievement. It also develops guidance for use by decision makers on how to reduce the impact of aircraft noise on student achievement. The report is accompanied by a brochure on the Effects of Aircraft Noise on Student Learning.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xvi
|1 Introduction
|1-3
|2 Site Selection and Data Collection Protocols
|4-8
|3 Statistical Methodology
|9-10
|4 Results
|11-36
|5 Conclusions and Recommendations
|37-38
|6 References and Notes
|39-39
|Appendix A Noise Measurement Protocol Memorandum
|40-45
|Appendix B Data Modeled for Noise Predictions
|46-50
|Appendix C Classroom Observation Protocol
|51-53
|Appendix D Teacher Survey
|54-61
|Appendix E Observational Classroom Study Report
|62-95
|Appendix F Teacher Survey Report
|96-119
|Appendix G Classroom Photographs
|120-238
|Appendix H Glossary of Terminology
|239-240