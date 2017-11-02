 Skip to main content
Assessing Aircraft Noise Conditions Affecting Student Learning–Case Studies

TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Web-Only Document 34: Assessing Aircraft Noise Conditions Affecting Student Learning–Case Studies attempts to determine how the behaviors of students and teachers are affected by aircraft noise exposure. The report identifies metrics that define the level and characteristics of aircraft noise that impact student achievement. It also develops guidance for use by decision makers on how to reduce the impact of aircraft noise on student achievement. The report is accompanied by a brochure on the Effects of Aircraft Noise on Student Learning.

Suggested Citation

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Assessing Aircraft Noise Conditions Affecting Student Learning–Case Studies. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/24941.

Publication Info

257 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24941
