Guidebook for Assessing Airport Lead Impacts
  • Status: Final Book
TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 162: Guidebook for Assessing Airport Lead Impacts explores two strategies that airport operators can potentially implement to minimize the impacts of lead emissions from piston-engine aircraft. The guidebook also provides a history of lead in aviation gasoline and EPA regulations. The strategies examine how the impact from lead emissions may be minimized. The report includes a Frequently Asked Questions document about aviation and lead, and the Contractor’s Final Report.

32 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/23625
