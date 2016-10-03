TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 162: Guidebook for Assessing Airport Lead Impacts explores two strategies that airport operators can potentially implement to minimize the impacts of lead emissions from piston-engine aircraft. The guidebook also provides a history of lead in aviation gasoline and EPA regulations. The strategies examine how the impact from lead emissions may be minimized. The report includes a Frequently Asked Questions document about aviation and lead, and the Contractor’s Final Report.

Table of Contents
skim chapter
|Front Matter
i-vi
|Chapter 1 - Background
1-1
|Chapter 2 - Regulation of Airborne Lead in the United States
2-3
|Chapter 3 - Use of Lead in Aviation Gasoline
4-5
|Chapter 4 - Current Sources of Airborne Lead in the United States
6-7
|Chapter 5 - Assessing Lead Impacts in the Vicinity of Airports
8-13
|Chapter 6 - Other Factors to Consider When Evaluating Potential Strategies to Reduce Lead Impacts at General Aviation Airports
14-17
|Chapter 7 - Data Collection at Airports
18-19
|Chapter 8 - Public Outreach Regarding Lead
20-20
|References
21-21
|Appendix A - Suggested Public Outreach Document
22-26
