TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 161: Guidelines for Improving Airport Services for International Customers assists airport practitioners in implementing departure and arrival processes, passenger services, and wayfinding techniques for international travelers navigating through U.S. airports. The report covers processing international passengers from origin through gateway airports to their ultimate destination; identifies key elements of the international customer experience that can influence satisfaction in light of the customers’ diverse backgrounds; defines acceptable service levels that an international passenger experiences; and provides service metrics for passenger processing at airports, based upon internationally acceptable wait times.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Summary - Guidelines for Improving Airport Services for International Customers
|1-2
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|3-7
|Chapter 2 - The Customer Experience
|8-50
|Chapter 3 - International Departing Passengers
|51-100
|Chapter 4 - International Arriving Passengers
|101-154
|Chapter 5 - Connecting Passengers
|155-169
|Chapter 6 - Precleared Arriving Passengers
|170-179
|Chapter 7 - Gateway of the Future
|180-202
|References
|203-204
|Appendix A - Common Sign Design Elements
|205-212
|Appendix B - Primer on Planning, Deploying, Operating and Maintaining a Digital Information Program
|213-224
