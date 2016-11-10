The National Academies Press
800-624-6242
Menu

NextGen for Airports, Volume 4: Leveraging NextGen Spatial Data to Benefit Airports: Guidebook
View larger
  • Status: Final Book
  • Downloads: 422
Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB’s Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Report 150: NextGen for Airports, Volume 4: Leveraging NextGen Spatial Data to Benefit Airports: Guidebook provides information for airport operators on the benefits to airports associated with the creation, maintenance, and use of spatial data that is generated in conjunction with NextGen initiatives. The guidebook also describes costs, and financial and legal considerations of this data.

In addition to the guidebook, a PowerPoint presentation template provides an overview of the research study, addresses the findings and conclusions of the study, and provides suggestions for continued research and documentation of these issues.

View additional volumes of Report 150: NextGen for Airports:

  • Volume 1: Understanding the Airport’s Role in Performance-Based Navigation: Resource Guide
  • Volume 2: Engaging Airport Stakeholders: Guidebook
  • Volume 3: Resources for Airports

Topics

Publication Info

104 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/24604
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for NextGen for Airports, Volume 4: Leveraging NextGen Spatial Data to Benefit Airports: Guidebook...