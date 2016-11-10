TRB’s Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Report 150: NextGen for Airports, Volume 4: Leveraging NextGen Spatial Data to Benefit Airports: Guidebook provides information for airport operators on the benefits to airports associated with the creation, maintenance, and use of spatial data that is generated in conjunction with NextGen initiatives. The guidebook also describes costs, and financial and legal considerations of this data.
In addition to the guidebook, a PowerPoint presentation template provides an overview of the research study, addresses the findings and conclusions of the study, and provides suggestions for continued research and documentation of these issues.
View additional volumes of Report 150: NextGen for Airports:
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Report Contents
|1-5
|1 Introduction
|6-10
|2 NextGen and Spatial Data Requirements
|11-25
|3 Cost-Benefit Considerations
|26-33
|4 Financial and Legal Considerations of Spatial Data
|34-44
|5 Conclusions and Technology Trends
|45-53
|6 Guidance for Airport Sponsors and the Aviation Community
|54-57
|References and Bibliography
|58-66
|A Acronyms & Initialisms
|67-70
|B Glossary of Terms
|71-76
|C Interviews and Case Studies
|77-84
|D Educational Forum Abstract Sample
|85-85
|E Presentation Outline and Template
|86-98
Loading stats for NextGen for Airports, Volume 4: Leveraging NextGen Spatial Data to Benefit Airports: Guidebook...