The National Academies Press
800-624-6242
Menu

Assessing, Coding, and Marking of Highway Structures in Emergency Situations, Volume 1: Research Overview
View larger
  • Status: Final Book
  • Downloads: 273
Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB’s National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 833: Assessing, Coding, and Marking of Highway Structures in Emergency Situations, Volume 1: Research Overview provides background information and an overview of the process, supporting manuals, and training materials used to help agencies assess highway structures in emergency situations.

NCHRP Research Report 833, Volume 1, Volume 2, and Volume 3; along with NCHRP Web-Only Document 223: Guidelines for Development of Smart Apps for Assessing, Coding, and Marking Highway Structures in Emergency Situations provides guidelines for related coding and marking that can be recognized by highway agencies and other organizations that respond to emergencies resulting from natural or man-made disasters.

Topics

Publication Info

408 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/24608
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for Assessing, Coding, and Marking of Highway Structures in Emergency Situations, Volume 1: Research Overview...