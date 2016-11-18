TRB’s National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 833: Assessing, Coding, and Marking of Highway Structures in Emergency Situations, Volume 1: Research Overview provides background information and an overview of the process, supporting manuals, and training materials used to help agencies assess highway structures in emergency situations.
NCHRP Research Report 833, Volume 1, Volume 2, and Volume 3; along with NCHRP Web-Only Document 223: Guidelines for Development of Smart Apps for Assessing, Coding, and Marking Highway Structures in Emergency Situations provides guidelines for related coding and marking that can be recognized by highway agencies and other organizations that respond to emergencies resulting from natural or man-made disasters.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Summary
|1-2
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|3-5
|Chapter 2 - State of the Art and State of the Practice: Literature Review and Questionnaire
|6-38
|Chapter 3 - Evaluation of Assessment Technologies and Coding/Marking Practices
|39-51
|Chapter 4 - Assessment Process
|52-65
|Chapter 5 - Coding and Marking Guidelines
|66-69
|Chapter 6 - Smart App Development Guidelines
|70-77
|Chapter 7 - Training Materials and Recommendations
|78-85
|Chapter 8 - Implementation Plan
|86-90
|Chapter 9 - Conclusions and Future Outlook
|91-92
|References
|93-95
|Acronyms and Abbreviations
|96-97
|Glossary
|98-102
