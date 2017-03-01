Menu

Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Synthesis 127: Addressing Difficult Customer Situations considers issues surrounding difficult customers or passengers and the variety of circumstances that can arise when they utilize transit system facilities or vehicles. The report identifies current practices used by transit agencies to prevent, prepare for, and deal with these incidents.

Topics

Publication Info

79 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24701
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for Addressing Difficult Customer Situations...