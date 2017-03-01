TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Synthesis 127: Addressing Difficult Customer Situations considers issues surrounding difficult customers or passengers and the variety of circumstances that can arise when they utilize transit system facilities or vehicles. The report identifies current practices used by transit agencies to prevent, prepare for, and deal with these incidents.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|Summary
|Chapter One - Introduction
|Chapter Two - Literature Review
|Chapter Three - Survey Results: Extent and Nature of the Problem of Difficult Customers
|Chapter Four - Survey Results: How Transit Agencies Address Difficult Customer Situations
|Chapter Five - Case Examples
|Chapter Six - Conclusions and Areas for Future Research
|Acronyms
|References
|Appendix A - Survey Questionnaire
|Appendix B - Participating Transit Agencies
|Appendix C - Examples of Codes of Conduct
