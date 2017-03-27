TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Synthesis 125: Multiagency Electronic Fare Payment Systems describes the current practice, challenges, and benefits of utilizing electronic fare payment systems (EFPS), such as smart cards. This synthesis reviews current systems and identifies their major challenges and benefits; describes the use of electronic fare systems in multimodal, multiagency environments; and reviews next-generation approaches through existing implementation case examples.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-4
|Chapter One - Introduction
|5-7
|Chapter Two - Industry Overview
|8-15
|Chapter Three - Overview of Business and Governance Models
|16-23
|Chapter Four - Integrated Fare Policies and Sales in a Multimodal Environment
|24-34
|Chapter Five - Procurement and Deployment Strategies
|35-43
|Chapter Six - Account-Based Fare Payment Systems
|44-57
|Chapter Seven - Fare Data Management and Reporting
|58-67
|Chapter Eight - Conclusions and Suggestions for Future Research
|68-70
|Acronyms
|71-71
|Glossary
|72-73
|References
|74-75
|Appendix A - Survey Questionnaire
|76-113
|Appendix B - List of Responding Agencies
|114-114
|Appendix C - Tables for the Common Electronic Fare System Timeline
|115-119
|Appendix D - Procurement Dimensions
|120-123
