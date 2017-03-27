Menu

TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Synthesis 125: Multiagency Electronic Fare Payment Systems describes the current practice, challenges, and benefits of utilizing electronic fare payment systems (EFPS), such as smart cards. This synthesis reviews current systems and identifies their major challenges and benefits; describes the use of electronic fare systems in multimodal, multiagency environments; and reviews next-generation approaches through existing implementation case examples.

121 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24733
