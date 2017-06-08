TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Web-Only Document 233: Mainstreaming Transportation Hazards and Security Risk Management: CAPTA Update and Implementation provides an update and enhancement of the CAPTA methodology and CAPTool for realistic costing. The suite of materials produced include a quick start guide to use the CAPTool, as well as a dataset populated with example data. The project includes a PowerPoint presentation to help inform stakeholders about the updated products.
The report is related to information produced for the NCHRP Report 525 Volume 3: Incorporating Security into the Transportation Planning Process.

Table of Contents

NCHRP Web-Only Document 233: Mainstreaming Transportation Hazards and Security Risk Management: CAPTA Update and Implementation

Front Matter

Contents

Overview

Approach

Research Findings

Improvements and Enhancements

Validation with State DOTs

Outreach Plan Development

