TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 171: Establishing a Coordinated Local Family Assistance Program for Airports provides guidance to airport personnel when assisting victims and families affected by an aviation disaster. This guidebook incorporates practices for planning an effective response while coordinating with different partners. The guidance is adaptable to both general aviation and commercial service airports of any size. The guidebook includes a description of key terminology, federal regulatory and statutory requirements, history and background of the Aviation Disaster Family Assistance Act, and development of a strategic plan for creating and implementing a local airport victim and family assistance program.

The guidebook is accompanied by a toolkit that includes customizable checklists and forms airports can use to support their Family Assistance Program, training courses that provide an overview of the guidebook, and a Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program-compliant materials.

Publication Info

156 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24765
