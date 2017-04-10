TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 171: Establishing a Coordinated Local Family Assistance Program for Airports provides guidance to airport personnel when assisting victims and families affected by an aviation disaster. This guidebook incorporates practices for planning an effective response while coordinating with different partners. The guidance is adaptable to both general aviation and commercial service airports of any size. The guidebook includes a description of key terminology, federal regulatory and statutory requirements, history and background of the Aviation Disaster Family Assistance Act, and development of a strategic plan for creating and implementing a local airport victim and family assistance program.
The guidebook is accompanied by a toolkit that includes customizable checklists and forms airports can use to support their Family Assistance Program, training courses that provide an overview of the guidebook, and a Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program-compliant materials.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-xi
|Introduction
|1-2
|Section 1 - Overview
|3-15
|Section 2 - Family Assistance Program Development
|16-24
|Section 3 - Roles and Responsibilities
|25-38
|Section 4 - Response Phases and Tasks
|39-45
|Section 5 - Information Management and Communications
|46-55
|Section 6 - Communicating with Affected Families, Friends, and Survivors
|56-61
|Section 7 - Operations and Logistics
|62-77
|Section 8 - Transition to the Family Assistance Center
|78-80
|Section 9 - Recovery and Post-Response Considerations
|81-91
|Section 10 - Case Studies
|92-115
|Works Cited
|116-116
|Appendix 1 - Abbreviations
|117-118
|Appendix 2 - Key Terms and Definitions
|119-123
|Appendix 3 - Planning Aids, Forms, and Checklists
|124-129
|Appendix 4 - Training Materials
|130-130
|Appendix 5 - Exercise Development and Facilitation Tools
|131-132
|Appendix 6 - Research Results
|133-142
|Endnotes
|143-145