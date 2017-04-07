Menu

Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Prorgram (ACRP) Research Report 170: Guidebook for Preparing Public Notification Programs at Airports offers standards and practices to help airport industry practitioners develop and implement effective programs for delivering both routine notifications as well as incident and emergency-related notifications. The guidance provides readers with the ability to customize their programs to match their unique circumstances.

Publication Info

160 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24763
